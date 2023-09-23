Wales vs Australia live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023

Watch a free Wales vs Australia live stream

The other big game of the weekend sees Wales look to seal their place in the Rugby World Cup 2023 knockouts by delivering a hammer-blow to Australia that would ring through the ages. In nine previous appearances, not once have the Wallabies been eliminated during the RWC pool stage, but now they're on the brink.

The Aussies have won just one of seven games under Eddie Jones who's come in for a growing torrent of criticism. His second stint in charge has been tempestuous to put things politely, and if the Wallabies lose at Parc Olympique Lyonnais he might not see the end of the month.

Warren Gatland's somewhat stale second stint in charge of Wales has been superb by comparison. His team hasn't collected any style points in France, but they've won two games from two and, crucially, they've scored a pair of bonus points, which could come in very useful if Australia manage to get their act together on Sunday.

With Carter Gordon's role in the team in doubt, there are suggestions that regular full-back Ben Donaldson will be asked to play at fly-half, an almost comical development seeing as Quade Cooper is probably still screaming into a pillow at home. The last time Donaldson started in the No.10 jersey was against Wales last year. The Aussies were 34–13 down when he was replaced with 54 minutes on the clock. Twenty-six minutes later they'd won 34–39.

Here's how to get a FREE Wales vs Australia live stream, wherever you are and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch Wales vs Australia: live stream FREE in the UK

Wales vs Australia, along with every Rugby World Cup match, is being shown on ITV in the UK, both on traditional TV and online. Kick-off is set for 8pm BST on Sunday night. That means you can watch Wales vs Australia absolutely free on ITVX. ITVX is available on pretty much any device you can imagine, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and all the big streaming devices. Outside the UK but still want to stream for free Downloading a VPN like ExpressVPN will let you do exactly that. Further instructions below.

How to watch Wales vs Australia from outside your country

Keep scrolling down this page for more information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need to watch the Rugby World Cup in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the US.

However, if you happen to travel abroad over the couple of months the tournament is being played, you'll soon discover that you'll be blocked from watching your usual stream.

Thankfully, that's a problem that's easily solved if you install a VPN - a piece of user-friendly software that lets you effectively trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country.

Use a VPN to watch a Wales vs Australia live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We regularly test all the biggest and best VPN providers and ExpressVPN has consistently been top of the pile for the last few years. They don't come easier to use than this. It's fast, secure and we love that there's knowledgeable 24/7 support at hand if you ever run into issues. Plus, if you sign up for its best value annual plan, you'll receive an extra 3 months absolutely FREE and there's a no-quibble refund available in the first 30 days if you decide it's not for you. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Wales vs Australia

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's ITVX for Brits abroad.

How to live stream Wales vs Australia in Australia

All Wallabies games and the RWC 2023 final are being shown for FREE on Channel 9, which is aloso live streaming Wales vs Australia free on 9Now. The only catch is that kick-off is at 5am AEST on Monday morning. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Wales vs Australia on 9Now from abroad. All other matches from the Rugby World Cup are being shown on streaming service Stan. A subscription to Stan costs $10 per month (on top of a $15 Stan sub), and there's a 30-day Stan FREE trial for new users.

How to watch Wales vs Australia in the US without cable

In the US, Wales vs Australia is available to stream via NBC's Peacock service. Kick-off is set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Sunday afternoon. The Peacock price is one of the cheapest among all streaming services, starting at a super low $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you want to ditch all ads). It also carries loads of other great sports like the NFL, EPL soccer, PGA Tour golf, college sports and the WWE, as well as plenty of original programming. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Wales vs Australia: live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch Wales vs Australia on Sky Sport, with kick-off set for 7am NZST first thing on Monday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every fixture is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month, or $449.99 per year. Your other option is to pick up a Sky Sport Now World Cup 2023 rugby pass, which brings access to everything on Sky Sport and ESPN from now until November 3, for a one-off fee of $89.99.

