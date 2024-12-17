Usyk vs Fury II live stream: how to watch boxing online – full card and expected fight times
Back for more after tasting defeat last May, can Tyson Fury set up a trilogy against Oleksandr Usyk?
The Usyk vs Fury II rematch will be broadcast in most parts of the world on Pay-Per-View (PPV). Oleksandr Usyk's home country of the Ukraine is an exception, where it will be available as part of a Megogo subscription costing the equivalent of less than $2.50. Below, we'll explain below how to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury live streams from where you are.
|Date: Saturday, December 21
|Expected start time (main card): 2 pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT / 6am AEDT (Sun)
|Main event time (approx): 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm GMT / 10am AEDT (Sun)
|Live streams: DAZN PPV (worldwide) | Sky / TNT Sports PPV (UK) | ESPN+ PPV (US) / Megago (Ukraine)
Usyk vs Fury II preview
Now that the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson pantomime is distant memory, it's time for the hype machine for the real heavyweight super fight to fire into action. There's another Tyson involved, but this time it's the self-styled Gypsy King, with Tyson Fury seeking vengeance over Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk.
The anticipation was sky high for their first fight in May and it went the full 12 rounds. But such was Usyk's controlled domination throughout, it's hard to call his capturing of the undisputed heavyweight crown an out-and-out classic. Now, the pair will return to the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for a repeat clash on December 21.
If Fury brings his A-game next Saturday, then fans could be in for the all-timer they were hoping for first time around, and it could set up the prospect of a third, decisive, fight between the the pair.
Keep reading as we start getting you prepped for how to watch Usyk vs Fury II live streams.
How to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury around the world
How to watch Usyk vs Fury II on DAZN PPV
Specialist sports streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the second Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury fight in over 200 countries.
It's a PPV on top of a subscription (which, if you're new to DAZN, comes with a free trial that you can cancel before a rolling subscription kicks in).
Prices vary across markets. Viewers in the US and Canada, for instance, will pay a $39.99 PPV fee ($30 less than last time), while it's set at £24.99 PPV in the UK, $29.99 PPV in Australia and €19.99 PPV in parts of Europe like France.
Travelling outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access your usual DAZN account from anywhere. We'll show you how below.
Where else can I watch Usyk vs Fury II live streams?
DAZN doesn't have exclusivity over Usyk vs Fury live streams. It's available for a cost on other networks, too, with Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's respective home countries both proving options for home fans to watch.
- US: ESPN Plus PPV for $39.99
- UK: Sky Sports Box Office / TNT Sports Box Office from £24.95
- Ukraine: Megogo from 99 UAH (approx. $2.50)
How to watch Usyk vs Fury II from anywhere with a VPN
How to live stream Usyk vs Fury II from outside your country
If you're abroad and discover that your usual Usyk vs Fury live streams are geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country which is showing the big fight.
The software is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location – and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.
Use a VPN to live stream Usyk vs Fury II from anywhere:
Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury II preview video
Usyk vs Fury II tale of the tape
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Oleksandr Usyk
|Tyson Fury
|Nationality
|Ukraine
|UK
|Date of birth
|January 17, 1987
|August 12, 1988
|Height
|6' 3"
|6' 9"
|Reach
|78"
|85"
|Total fights
|22
|36
|Record
|22-0 (14 KOs)
|34-1-1 (24 KOs)
|Titles
|WBA, WBC, WBO & The Ring heavyweight
|None
Usyk vs Fury II full card
- Oleksandr Usyk (c) vs Tyson Fury for WBA, WBC & WBO heavyweight titles
- Serhii Bohachuk vs Ishmael Davis, light middleweight
- Moses Itauma vs Demsey McKean, heavyweight
- Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen, heavyweight
- Dennis McCann (c) vs Peter McGrail for European super bantamweight title
- Isaac Lowe vs Lee McGregor, featherweight
