South Africa vs Ireland live stream: how to watch RWC 2023 online

Watch a free South Africa vs Ireland live stream

Want to watch a free South Africa vs Ireland live stream? Luckily, in the UK, this and every Rugby World Cup 2023 game is free to watch on ITVX. Use a VPN to unblock ITVX when traveling abroad. Full details on how to watch a South Africa vs Ireland live stream from anywhere just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, September 23 Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST (Sun) Watch free: ITVX (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere

South Africa vs Ireland preview

The number one ranked team face the reigning World Champions in a mouth-watering Pool B clash at RWC 2023 on Saturday. Ireland have shown just why they’ve risen to the top under Andy Farrell and have run in 20 tries in their first two games so far, but a sterner test awaits against a powerful South African unit that has conceded just three points thus far in France.

Having scored 82 points against Romania and 59 in the win over Tonga, Ireland have shown their intent, though. Captain Johnny Sexton has been at his inspirational best and overtook Ronan O’Gara to become his country’s leading points scorer with a try, four conversions and a penalty against Tonga.

The Leinster fly-half has not been the only standout performer. Bundee Aki has caused problems with his excellent running lines, Ronan Kelleher’s lineout throws were exceptional against Tonga and Tadhg Beirne has delivered some huge tackles.

While it has been relatively comfortable so far for Ireland, they will be pushed to their limit when they take on South Africa’s so-called ‘Bomb Squad’. Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has named seven replacement forwards on the bench for the game in Paris — a tactic they deployed in the 35-7 victory over New Zealand in August.

Having defeated Scotland 18–3 and then rotated the squad in the 76–0 hammering of Romania, South Africa are set to use their undeniable power and have been boosted by the return of the influential Eben Etzebeth to full fitness. A Springbok win would cement them as pool winners, so expect fireworks in this crucial clash.

Here's how to get a FREE South Africa vs Ireland live stream, wherever you are and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch South Africa vs Ireland: live stream FREE in the UK

This and every 2023 Rugby World Cup match is being shown on ITV in the UK - both on traditional TV and online. This game starts at 8pm BST on ITV1. That means you can watch South Africa vs Ireland absolutely free on ITVX. ITVX is available on pretty much any device you can imagine, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and all the big streaming devices. Outside the UK but still want to stream for free Downloading a VPN like ExpressVPN will let you do exactly that. Further instructions below.

How to watch South Africa vs Ireland from outside your country

Keep scrolling down this page for more information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need to watch the Rugby World Cup in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the US.

However, if you happen to travel abroad over the couple of months the tournament is being played, you'll soon discover that you'll be blocked from watching your usual stream.

Thankfully, that's a problem that's easily solved if you install a VPN – a piece of user-friendly software that lets you effectively trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country.

Use a VPN to watch a South Africa vs Ireland live stream from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch South Africa vs Ireland

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's ITVX for Brits abroad.

How to live stream South Africa vs Ireland in Australia

Wallabies games at RWC 2023 and the final are being shown for FREE on Channel 9. All other matches from the Rugby World Cup, including South Africa vs Ireland can be found on subscription streaming service Stan. Kick-off is at 5am AEST on Sunday morning. A subscription to Stan costs $10 per month (on top of a $15 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch South Africa vs Ireland on Stan Sport from abroad.

How to watch South Africa vs Ireland in the US without cable

To watch this game in the US, your only option is to stream via NBC's Peacock service. Some games will also be on CNBC, but this isn't one of them. Fortunately, the Peacock price is one of the cheapest among all streaming services, starting at a super low $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you want to ditch all ads). Outside of the rugby, it also carries loads of other great sports like EPL soccer, PGA Tour golf, college sports and WWE, as well as plenty of other original programming. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best. The live action starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

How to watch South Africa vs Ireland: live stream in New Zealand

With this game starting at 7am on Sunday morning, New Zealanders will need Sky Sport to see it – catch it on Sky Sport 1 or via the network's Sky Go mobile app. Don't want to be locked into a lengthy Sky contract? You can take advantage of Sky Sport Now for weekly or monthly passes. Or go for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass with full access to Sky Sport and ESPN until November 3 for a single payment of $89.99.

How to watch South Africa vs Ireland in South Africa