Scotland vs Tonga live stream: how to watch RWC 2023 online

Scotland vs Tonga preview

With the world's top two ranked teams coming together in Pool B of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, it was never going to be an easy task for the other three to squeeze their way into the quarter-finals. But if either of Scotland or Tonga are going to give themselves a chance, they'll need a win in Nice on Sunday.

The Scots have had a fortnight to recover from their bruising encounter with the Springboks and they'll be buoyed by how well they competed. Coach Gregor Townsend has made four changes to the starting XV from two weeks ago, with winger Kyle Steyn the most notable fresh face. Rory Sutherland, Scott Cummings and Chris Harris are also included.

Tonga have never made it out of the group stages at a Rugby World Cup, and the crushing 59–16 defeat at the hands of the rampant Irish last week suggests that's likely to continue. But the world number 15 have the chance to automatically qualify for the 2027 tournament if they managed to record wins against Scotland and Romania in France.

They'll be looking to draw inspiration from their historic win 11 years ago over Scotland, but will also have to be much more disciplined than they were against the men in green. They missed 160 tackles and gave away a criminal 16 penalties over the 80 minutes.

Can the Pacific islanders produce an upset against the bravehearts of Scotland? Here's how to watch a FREE Scotland vs Tonga live stream, wherever you are.

How to watch Scotland vs Tonga: live stream FREE in the UK

This and every 2023 Rugby World Cup match is being shown on ITV in the UK – both on traditional TV and online. This game starts at 4.45pm BST on ITV1. That means you can watch Scotland vs Tonga absolutely free on ITVX. ITVX is available on pretty much any device you can imagine, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and all the big streaming devices. For those north of the border, STV will be the place to watch, with STV Player providing the platform for watching on the go. Outside the UK but still want to stream for free? Downloading a VPN like ExpressVPN will let you do exactly that. Further instructions below.

How to watch Scotland vs Tonga from outside your country

Keep scrolling down this page for more information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need to watch the Rugby World Cup in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the US.

However, if you happen to travel abroad over the couple of months the tournament is being played, you'll soon discover that you'll be blocked from watching your usual stream.

Thankfully, that's a problem that's easily solved if you install a VPN - a piece of user-friendly software that lets you effectively trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country.

Use a VPN to watch a Scotland vs Tonga live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

How to use a VPN to watch Scotland vs Tonga

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's ITVX for Brits abroad.

How to live stream Scotland vs Tonga in Australia

Although Wallabies games and the final are free to watch on Channel 9 and 9Now, to stream the rest of this year's Rugby World Cup games you'll need a Stan Sport subscription. Packages to watch the RWC start at $25 a month (comprised of $10 for a Basic plan plus $15 for Stan Sport upgrade), with incremental increases if you want to add HD/4K quality and additional devices. Kick off is at 1.45am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning.

How to watch Scotland vs Tonga in the US without cable

To watch this game in the US, your best value option is to stream via NBC's Peacock service. The Peacock price is one of the cheapest among all streaming services, starting at a super low $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you want to ditch all ads). Outside of the rugby, it also carries loads of other great sports like EPL soccer, PGA Tour golf, college sports and WWE, as well as plenty of other original programming. Some games will also be on CNBC, including Scotland vs Tonga. That means you'll also be able to watch this game there if you have it as part of your cable package, or on a streaming service such as Sling TV or FuboTV. If you subscribe to Peacock or any of the other streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best. The live action starts at 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT.

How to watch Scotland vs Tonga: live stream in New Zealand

With this game starting at 5am Monday morning, New Zealanders will need Sky Sport to see it - catch it on Sky Sport 1 or via the network's Sky Go mobile app. Don't want to be locked into a lengthy Sky contract? You can take advantage of Sky Sport Now for weekly or monthly passes. Or go for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass with full access to Sky Sport and ESPN until November 3 for a single payment of $89.99.

