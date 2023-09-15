Samoa vs Chile live stream: how to watch RWC 2023 online

Watch a Samoa vs Chile live stream

Looking for a free Samoa vs Chile live stream? ITVX has the rights to show the game in the UK. Use a VPN to unblock ITVX when travelling abroad. Full details on how to watch Samoa vs Chile wherever you are just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, September 16 Kick-off time: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST Watch free: ITVX Use ExpressVPN to watch your stream when abroad

Samoa vs Chile preview

Quarter-finalists on two occasions, Samoa have failed to make it beyond the pool stage at the last five World Cups and it has been some time since they picked up a marquee win in Test rugby. They arrive in France with a squad full of talent thanks, in part, to World Rugby’s new eligibility laws. This has allowed the Pacific Island nation to select the likes of Steve Luatua, who played 15 times for New Zealand, and Christian Leali'ifano, who represented Australia at the 2019 World Cup.

The star man for Samoa, though, is Australian-born UJ Seuteni who is one of the very best centres in the world. Currently plying his trade in the Top 14 with La Rochelle, he possesses slick hands and runs some fantastic lines. With some serious talent at his disposal, head coach Seilala Mapusua will hope his side can excel in Pool D and will be confident of an emphatic win in their opening match.

Chile, meanwhile, are making their first-ever appearance at a World Cup and made a dream start last weekend in Toulouse when a Rodrigo Fernandez try saw them take the lead against Japan. Alfonso Escobar would also get over the line for the debutants but the Cherry Blossoms eventually secured a comfortable 42-12 victory.

Coached by former Uruguay international Pablo Lemoine, Chile impressed in spells against Japan, with hooker Diego Escobar excellent throughout and lock Clemente Saavedra proving to be a towering figure at the line-outs. There is certainly talent in the team but can they live with the power and pace of Samoa?

Here’s how to get a Samoa vs Chile live stream and watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch Samoa vs Chile: live stream rugby for FREE

ITV is showing the Rugby World Cup 2023 across its television and streaming options for free. The biggest matches will be on ITV1, with more minor fixtures on ITV4. Everything, however, including Samoa vs Chile will be live streamed FREE on ITVX. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITVX has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out the ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

How to watch Samoa vs Chile from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more rugby-mad countries like Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the US and Canada, just scroll down the page. Everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Samoa vs Chile.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Samoa vs Chile live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Samoa vs Chile

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - ITVX for British rugby fans abroad.

How to watch Samoa vs Chile: live stream rugby in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch Samoa vs Chile, along with every 2023 Summer International game, in New Zealand. Just be warned that kick-off is scheduled for 1am NZST on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, Samoa vs Chile is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month.

How to watch Samoa vs Chile: live stream rugby in the US without cable

Rugby fans in the US can watch Samoa vs Chile, as well as every other 2023 Rugby World Cup match on streaming platform Peacock. There will also be 15 matches on CNBC as well as four on NBC. Kick-off is set for 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday. The Peacock price comes in at $5.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $11.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Samoa vs Chile in South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport is showing Samoa vs Chile and every other Rugby World Cup match. Kick-off is set for 3pm SAST on Saturday evening. If you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. It's also worth noting that SABC is showing a selection of RWC 2023 matches for free! Best of all, these include all of the Springboks' encounters. Lekker.

