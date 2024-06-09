How to watch Zverev vs. Alcaraz live stream: French Open 2024

Roland-Garros will see a new men's champions today as Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev face off for their maiden French Open titles. Can Alcaraz pick up his third Slam victory or will Zverev win his first ever major? Here's the best information on how to watch a Zverev vs. Alcaraz live stream to find out.

Zverev vs. Alcaraz Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Sunday, June 9

Start time after: 9am ET / 2pm BST Best free stream 9Now (AUS)

Official French Open broadcasters by region

America

USA

NBC has the rights to French Open 2024 tennis and will show the Zverev vs. Alcaraz live stream on NBC, the Tennis Channel and on Peacock.

Canada

TSN (English) and RSN (French) are showing the French Open final today.

Latin America

It's ESPN that has the TV rights to the French Open 2024 in Central and South America.

Europe

UK and Europe

Discovery Plus and Eurosport are the places to watch the French Open across the UK and Europe in 2024. The only exception is France.

France

In France, home of the French Open, you can watch the tennis on Prime Video and on France TV too.

Asia

India

You can watch the Zverev vs. Alcaraz final on Sony in India.

Vietnam

VTV is showing French Open live streams in Vietnam.

South Korea

In South Korea, you'll need CJ Media to watch the Zverev vs. Alcaraz final.

China

China's CMG and iQIYI are the official French Open broadcasters.

Japan

You can watch the French Open final on WOWOW in Japan.

Rest of Asia

Bein Sports has the rights to broadcast the French Open in most of the rest of Asia.

Oceania

Australia

Channel 9 has the rights to the French Open in Australia. You can watch the final free on TV or by using the 9Now streaming service.

New Zealand

Sky Sports has the rights to show the French Open final in New Zealand.

Africa

Canal+ and SuperSport are the TV and streaming services you need to watch the Zverev vs. Alcaraz French Open final across Africa.

Check your local broadcaster above but people in Australia and France can watch the French Open for free on 9Now and on France TV. Remember that French and Australian citizens away from home can use a VPN to watch for free from abroad.

What time does the match start? The match starts at 3pm local time (France). That's 2pm BST in the UK and 9am ET in the States. The Zverev. vs Alcaraz final will only begin once the women's doubles final on the Court Philippe-Chatrier has finish. So, the men's final may begin later than advertised.

Can I watch the match on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or through your phone's browser. For example, you can watch free on 9Now on your mobile phone in Australia. You can use the Discovery Plus app in Europe and the Peacock TV app in the US.