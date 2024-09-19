How to watch Sydney vs Port Adelaide: live streams for 2024 AFL Preliminary Final

Watch Sydney vs Port Adelaide live from the Sydney Cricket Ground in the first of the 2024 AFL Preliminary Finals. Below we have all the info on how to watch Sydney vs Port Adelaide from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

Port Adelaide have beaten minor premier Sydney in eight straight meetings, the latest a 112-point beatdown for the ages only last month, and yet... The Power are so wildly unpredictable – let's not forget the 84-point pumping they suffered at the hands of Geelong a fortnight ago – that the Swans are most people's favorites for Friday's clash.

One major asset Sydney have going for them is the SCG, one of the most compact grounds in the AFL, and a venue at which Port Adelaide haven't played since 2018. Another is that man Isaac Heeney, who put in one of the performances of the season in the Swans' comeback victory over GWS. Their star men do have an unfortunate habit of going missing against the Power, however.

Here's where to watch Sydney vs Port Adelaide online from anywhere.

Watch Sydney vs Port Adelaide in 2024 AFL Preliminary Final Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Friday, September 20

Friday, September 20 Sydney vs Port Adelaide start time: 5.40am ET / 10.40am BST / 7.40pm AEST Best live streams Kayo Sports (Australia), TNT Sports (UK), Fox Sports (US), Sky Sport (New Zealand)

(Australia), (UK), (US), (New Zealand) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch any Sydney vs Port Adelaide stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Sydney vs Port Adelaide live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Sydney vs Port Adelaide live streams in the US

You can watch a 2024 AFL Preliminary Final live stream on Fox Sports 2 in the USA. If you don't have a cable package with Fox, you can use Sling (via the Sling Blue package with the Sports Extra add-on), FuboTV or another cable replacement service to stream FS2.

How to watch Sydney vs Port Adelaide live streams in the UK

The Sydney vs Port Adelaide live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can watch its coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you access to 30 days of TNT Sports.

How to watch Sydney vs Port Adelaide live streams in Australia

The 2024 AFL Preliminary Final is available to watch free-to-air in Australia on terrestrial broadcaster Channel 7, but it will not be available through the 7Plus streaming service.

You can, however, watch a Sydney vs Port Adelaide live stream on Kayo Sports. Prices start from $25 per month.

How to watch Sydney vs Port Adelaide live streams in the rest of the world

Canada

TSN holds the rights to the AFL in Canada. You can get TSN as part of your cable TV package or sign up to the TSN+ streaming service.

Germany

Select AFL games are shown on Sport1 in Germany.

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 AFL TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV (you can watch Sydney vs Port Adelaide on Sky Sport 9) or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

When is Sydney vs Port Adelaide in the 2024 AFL Preliminary Final? The Sydney vs Port Adelaide game takes place at 5.40am ET / 10.40am BST / 7.40pm AEST on Friday, September 20.

Can I watch Sydney vs Port Adelaide on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 AFL events on the official social media channels on YouTube (@AFL) and Instagram (@AFL).