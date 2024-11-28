Gib vs Slim live stream: How to watch Misfits Boxing 19 online – full fight card

AnEsonGib vs Slim Albaher live stream

You can find the AnEsonGib vs Slim Albaher live stream on DAZN, which has worldwide rights to the bout at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Read on for how to watch a Gib vs Slim live stream from anywhere in the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Thursday, November 28 Start time (undercard): 3pm GMT / 11am ET / 7am PT / 2am AEDT (Nov. 29) Gib vs Slim ring walk time (est): 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 6.45am AEDT (Nov. 29) Live stream: DAZN (worldwide) Use NordVPN to watch any stream

Misfits Boxing X Series 19 - Qatar: The Supercard preview

The latest round of influencer boxing sees social media stars heading to the Middle East to face off in Qatar and topping the bill is a fight five years in the making. The main event sees American Slim Albaher put his undefeated record on the line when he comes up against Saudi Arabia’s AnEsonGib in a middleweight contest.

Slim has established himself as one of the best fighters on the influencer scene, winning all seven of his bouts, including last time out against Salt Papi. Now he’s set to settle his long-standing beef with AnEsonGib, whose only defeat in six fights came against Jake Paul in 2020.

The undercard for the show in Doha throws up some more fascinating contests as SaltPapi steps back in the ring to take on King Kenny. Deji, brother of Misfits co-founder and CEO KSI, also returns to the ring after an 18-month hiatus, while Jarvis looks to secure his third win in a row when he takes on the undefeated Ben Williams.

How to watch AnEsonGib vs Slim Albaher from anywhere

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show AnEsonGib vs Slim Albaher all over the world via their pay-per-view package. In the UK the PPV fee is £19.99, while the price for countries in the European Union is €19.99. The DAZN PPV in the US will set you back $64.99 (reduced to $54.99 if you sign up to a 12-month plan). In Canada, the cost is $64.99. In Australia, you can buy the fight for $39.99. In New Zealand, you'll have to pay $39.99. Traveling outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access your local DAZN account from anywhere. We'll show you how below...

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country which is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Misfits Boxing X Series 19 - Qatar: The Supercard full card

AnEsonGib vs Slim Albaher

Salt Papi vs King Kenny

HSTikkyTokky vs Masai Warrior

Deji Olatunji vs Dawood Savage

Jarvis Khattri (c) vs Ben Williams

NichLmao vs Warren Spencer

YuddyGangTV vs Lil Cracra

Chase DeMoor vs Kelz

Luis Alcaraz Pineda vs Swarmz

Amir Anderson vs Neeraj Saini

Misfits Boxing - Qatar: The Supercard: What has been said? Slim: "I feel good. I'm excited. I can't wait to show what I can do, bro. I've been training so hard for this fight. It's my second camp. Now I'm ready to fight Gib. He had the balls to step up. [He] beat a little kid named Jarvis because [he] was too scared to fight [against me]. Look what I do to my opponents. I break faces, [he does] it by decision. [His] nose is going to be sideways. The world is against me and I still win every time." Gib: “We’ve both had our own stories. I’ve gone from each promotion and been presented with the best from each promotion and I’ve taken them out. With him, he hasn’t necessarily had the biggest fights, but they’ve been big fights in his world: Fousey, Tom Zanetti, Salt Papi - who was coming off a loss, Faze Temper - who has never had his hand raised in the ring. So, in Misfits world, he’s considered as one of the best, so I’m looking to take him out. I think for the weight category, which is his weight category, I’m simply too strong for him, I’m too conditioned for him and we’ll see how he can deal with that come Thursday."

What is Misfits Boxing and who owns it? Misfits boxing is a crossover sport that allows people from varying disciplines, often social media stars, to battle it out in the ring. The invention of the sport was spurred by events such as when Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather in 2017. Misfits boxing was set up by Kalle and Nisse Sauerland, KSI and Mams Taylor. The Sauerland brothers have been around boxing for a long time and run their own successful promotion company. KSI is a hugely popular YouTuber, singer and fighter, while Mams Taylor is a singer/songwriter who also owns the organisation that manages KSI.