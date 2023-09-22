Georgia vs Portugal live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023

Watch a free Georgia and Portugal live stream

Want to watch a free Georgia and Portugal live stream? Luckily, in the UK, this and every Rugby World Cup 2023 game is free to watch on ITVX. Use a VPN to unblock ITVX when traveling abroad. Full details on how to watch a Georgia and Portugal live stream from anywhere just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, September 23 Kick-off time: 1pm BST / 8am ET / 5am PT / 10pm AEST Watch free: ITVX (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere

Georgia vs Portugal preview

Georgia and Portugal may have begun their respective World Cup campaigns with a defeat, but both nations earned plenty of plaudits for their displays. Now the two teams meet at the Stadium de Toulouse and will have another opportunity to show why they could yet cause an upset in Pool C.

In the past 15 months, Georgia have secured wins over Italy and Wales so there was plenty of belief in the squad as they started their RWC 2023 campaign against a faltering and under-pressure Australia. Eddie Jones’ side ran out comfortable winners and it felt like an opportunity that may have been squandered for the Lelos.

However, they can’t be judged on one outing and there is certainly talent in the team. As always, they possess a strong pack, including the incredibly physical Guram Gogichashvili, but there is quality among the backs now, too. Coach Levan Maisashvili will hope his side can achieve a confidence-boosting win against Portugal as they prepare for tougher encounters against Wales and Fiji.

Portugal, meanwhile, were also heartened by their display against Wales and initially looked the more threatening team. They could even have taken the lead had a penalty attempt from Samuel Marques not grazed an upright. Os Lobos flanker Nicolas Martins also received high praise for his performance, making a match-high 19 tackles and looking dangerous in attack.

Now Portugal will hope to deliver a performance that can bring them their first-ever win at a World Cup. Here's how to get a FREE Georgia vs Portugal live stream, wherever you are and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch South Georgia vs Portugal: live stream FREE in the UK

This and every 2023 Rugby World Cup match is being shown on ITV in the UK – both on traditional TV and online. This game starts at 1pm BST. That means you can watch Georgia vs Portugal absolutely free on ITVX. ITVX is available on pretty much any device you can imagine, including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and all the big streaming devices. Outside the UK but still want to stream for free Downloading a VPN like ExpressVPN will let you do exactly that. Further instructions below.

How to watch Georgia vs Portugal from outside your country

Keep scrolling down this page for more information on the TV channels and streaming services you'll need to watch the Rugby World Cup in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the US.

However, if you happen to travel abroad over the couple of months the tournament is being played, you'll soon discover that you'll be blocked from watching your usual stream.

Thankfully, that's a problem that's easily solved if you install a VPN - a piece of user-friendly software that lets you effectively trick your laptop, phone or other streaming device into thinking it's back in your home country.

Use a VPN to watch a Georgia vs Portugal live stream from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch Georgia vs Portugal

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's ITVX for Brits abroad.

How to live stream Georgia vs Portugal in Australia

Wallabies games at RWC 2023 and the final are being shown for FREE on Channel 9. All other matches from the Rugby World Cup, including Georgia vs Portugal can be found on subscription streaming service Stan. Kick-off is at 10pm AEST on Saturday evening. A subscription to Stan costs $10 per month (on top of a $15 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Georgia vs Portugal on Stan Sport from abroad.

How to watch Georgia vs Portugal in the US without cable

To watch this game in the US, your only option is to stream via NBC's Peacock service. Some games will also be on CNBC, including this one. Fortunately, the Peacock price is one of the cheapest among all streaming services, starting at a super low $5.99 a month (or $11.99 if you want to ditch all ads). Outside of the rugby, it also carries loads of other great sports like EPL soccer, PGA Tour golf, college sports and WWE, as well as plenty of other original programming. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best. The live action starts at 8am ET / 5pm PT.

How to watch Georgia vs Portugal: live stream in New Zealand

With this game starting at 12am on Sunday morning, New Zealanders will need Sky Sport to see it – catch it on Sky Sport 1 or via the network's Sky Go mobile app. Don't want to be locked into a lengthy Sky contract? You can take advantage of Sky Sport Now for weekly or monthly passes. Or go for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass with full access to Sky Sport and ESPN until November 3 for a single payment of $89.99.

