Chiefs vs Ravens live: how to watch NFL AFC Championship Game, TV streams, kickoff times, news

It's been six years in the making, but Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are finally facing off in the playoffs. The Chiefs quarterback has come out on top in three of their previous four regular-season encounters, but the last of those was more than two years ago – it's why this AFC Championship Game clash genuinely feels like a piece of history in the making.

The Baltimore Ravens are the No.1 seed in the conference, and one of few teams with the tools to counter Mahomes and Travis Kelce, thanks to their all-conquering defence, and they've even had an extra day of rest, but taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs is like fighting a curse or a prophecy. No matter how well-prepared you are, your fate is ultimately in the lap of the gods.

The winning team will lift the Lamar Hunt Trophy and be the first to book their place in the Super Bowl.

HOW TO WATCH THE FREE CHIEFS VS RAVENS LIVE STREAM ON 7PLUS

AUS stream: 7Plus (FREE)
UK stream: NFL Game Pass / Sky Sports
US stream: CBS / Paramount Plus

What time is kickoff?

Chiefs vs Ravens kickoff is on Sunday, January 28, at 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT. In Australia, that's 7am AEDT on Monday, January 29.

Chiefs vs Ravens news and venue

While this is the first Mahomes vs Jackson encounter in the playoffs, the two have met four times in the regular season with Mahomes 3-1 up.

The game will be played at the Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.