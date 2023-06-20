Don’t miss these 3 great Netflix movies before they go at the end of June

It’s not long until the end of the month, which means that there isn't a lot of time to catch everything leaving Netflix in June . But if you don’t want to stay indoors watching endless movies and TV shows for the next week, then we’ve got you covered.

If you were to catch just three movies before they leave the world’s best streaming service then we think you shouldn’t miss the biopic Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, apocalyptic thrills from World War Z and the ‘90s rom-com Jerry Maguire.

Still looking for something to watch on Netflix ?

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

There’s some films about historical moments in time that really stick with you and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom is definitely one of those. The historical drama is based on Nelson Mandela’s autobiography of the same name and chronicles the former South African President’s inspirational life.

With Idris Elba starring as Nelson Mandela, Mandela’s legacy is further cemented in this impressive portrayal. Elba’s performance earnt a Golden Globe best actor nomination, as did Naomie Harris, who was nominated for best supporting actor. Despite the film having a 68% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s definitely not one to miss.

World War Z

There are a lot of zombie movies out there, but what World War Z stands out for most is the type of zombies that it features. Unlike those found in films like 28 Days Later or TV shows like Dead Set, these reanimated corpses are more similar to those in I Am Legend in that they’re extremely fast, making them extra terrifying.

Like most zombie films, World War Z is about the search to find a cure for the deadly zombie-plague virus that’s spreading around the world. It stars Brad Pitt and Mireille Enos, and has a solid audience score of 72% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jerry Maguire

There’s something about Cameron Crowe’s storytelling style. The director is also behind the hit rom-com Jerry Maguire, which is a fun film that is bound to make you laugh. It’s about a sports agent (played by Tom Cruise) striking out on their own, who falls in love with a single mum (played by Renée Zellweger) and her kid.

Sporting a highly respectable 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, this film has the highest ratings out of the three picked out in this article. It also has some very memorable quotes – trust me, once you’ve seen it you’ll be shouting “show me the money” in no time.