Marvel confirms Daredevil: Born Again and Agatha release dates – and reveals when Ironheart will finally land on Disney Plus

Marvel has finally revealed when its Daredevil, Agatha, and Ironheart TV shows will be released on Disney Plus.

Announced during Disney's Upfronts 2024 presentation, the comic book giant delivered big updates for the next three live-action series that'll debut on Disney's primary streaming service.

The Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha TV show, which is a spinoff of WandaVision, the first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series to launch on the platform, will be the first of that trio to be released. It'll arrive on Wednesday, September 18 with a two-episode premiere, which is a month earlier than one of Agatha's stars teased in November 2023.

It was Agatha All Along 🔮 Don't miss the two-episode premiere of #AgathaAllAlong, September 18 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/CtWjOBp9fnMay 14, 2024

That's not all, either. As the X/Twitter post above confirms, the series has undergone another title change – now, it's officially known as Agatha All Along, which is the same name as the catchy, award-winning tune that Hahn's titular witch sings in WandaVision episode seven. Previously, the show was known as Agatha: House of Harkness, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

Some sort of Agatha announcement was expected after Marvel summoned its inner Loki to tease fans about the Disney Plus series on May 13. At the time, it appeared Marvel was pulling a prank on its fanbase with a completely different title – Agatha The Lying Witch With Great Wardrobe – that seemed way too farfetched for them to use. I even suggested that, given the Disney subsidiary had already changed the show's title three times, it wouldn't do so again. And yet, here we are. So, yeah, thanks for making me look like a mug, Marvel.

A hero reborn and the end of a lengthy wait

Daredevil has cameoed in three other Marvel projects in recent years. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As much as the attention-seeking Agatha would love the spotlight to stay trained on her, there's the small matter of getting to Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart's announcements.

Let's start with the former. The Man Without Fear's standalone series, which will be a psuedo-sequel to the Daredevil TV show that aired on Netflix, is slated to arrive on Disney Plus in March 2025. Back in October 2023, a Marvel leak suggested that Daredevil: Born Again would land in 2025, so we already expected it to launch on one of the world's best streaming services next year.

New logo for ‘DAREDEVIL BORN AGAIN’Releasing in March 2025. pic.twitter.com/tkaLukj6ebMay 14, 2024

According to TVLine, the first season of Daredevil: Born Again will comprise nine episodes, too. That means that the series, which is believed to contain 18 episodes overall, will get a follow-up. Daredevil: Born Again season two was reportedly in the works as early as March 2023, so it seems it was always Marvel's plan to split the show into two installments.

Speaking to Deadline, stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio confirmed that they finished shooting the series in April, too. Considering Daredevil: Born Again was in serious developmental trouble as recently as October 2023, that's a remarkable turnaround for a series that I have high hopes for.

New logo for ‘IRONHEART’. pic.twitter.com/Xh5lxStVqIMay 14, 2024

As for Ironheart, Disney and Marvel announced that the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever TV spinoff will arrive sometime in 2025. It's been three years the Riri Williams-starring TV show was first announced but, apart from a couple of cast announcements, there's been little to no word on when Dominique Thorne, whose Williams/Ironheart made their MCU debut in Black Panther 2, would be back as the titular, Iron Man-inspired superhero.

There are numerous other MCU projects in development as part of Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6, although many of them will release from 2025 onwards. The next movie to arrive in theaters will be Deadpool and Wolverine, which launches worldwide on July 26. Unless another animated series along the lines of X-Men 97, whose season one finale was release today (May 15), launches on Disney Plus soon, too, we've got a four month wait on our hands for Agatha All Along, too.