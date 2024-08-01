Finally, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has a Disney Plus release date – and a first look at its adorable kid characters

The next Star Wars show will premiere on Disney Plus in early December

It's been over a year since we were updated on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's development. But, at long last, Disney and Lucasfilm have pulled back the curtain on the legendary sci-fi franchise's next TV show, including when it'll premiere on Disney Plus.

Announced yesterday (July 31), Disney and its subsidiary confirmed Skeleton Crew will debut on Disney Plus, aka one of the world's best streaming services, on Tuesday, December 3. That date is still a ways off, but Disney and Lucasfilm haven't left fans hanging with that solitary reveal.

Indeed, the entertainment giants also unveiled some first-look images for the forthcoming Star Wars TV series, which shows the main cast – Jude Law included – in various settings, including on board the spaceship owned by Law's mysterious character.

Here's your first look at the upcoming Star Wars Original series, #SkeletonCrew, streaming December 3 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QkMxeE8Kn8July 31, 2024

Who is part of the Skeleton Crew cast? And what are their character names?

Jude Law (second left) is joined by four child actors in Skeleton Crew (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

Both good questions – and, thanks to a new article in People magazine, ones we can answer.

Speaking to said print outlet, Law confirmed he's playing Jod Na Nawood, an enigmatic individual who becomes the protector-in-chief of Skeleton Crew's young cast of human and alien characters. Law described Nawood as "someone who uses quick thinking, charm, and conversation to get out of all sorts of scenarios". People didn't ask Law about online rumors that suggest Nawood is secretly a Jedi, though, so it's unclear if this fan theory holds any weight. Judging by Law's tease, it appears as if Nawood will share more in common with legendary Star Wars rogue Han Solo than a Force wielder.

I already absolutely love this cute little dingus https://t.co/YxTUYGf3EQJuly 31, 2024

As for the kids he'll be keeping safe, their identities were also unveiled in People magazine's latest issue. Child actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong will play the shaggy-haired Wim, visor-wearing KB, the blue-skinned Ortolan known as Neel, and the Sherpa jacket-wearing Fern respectively.

Lastly on the character reveal front, Nick Frost will voice a brand-new droid known as SM 33, with co-creator Jon Watts telling People that "he's like a rusty old, cranky droid that sort of reluctantly helps the kids along the way."

Other names attached to one of 2024's new Star Wars movies and TV shows are Kerry Condon, Jaleel White, and Tunde Adebimpe. Their characters weren't revealed as part of these first-look images, however.

What is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew about?

A brief plot summary aside, not much is known about Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

No new plot details were revealed alongside Skeleton Crew's first batch of pictures or in People magazine's exclusive story. However, we've known what the series will be about since Star Wars Celebration 2023, which was held in London last April.

Per a Disney press blast released at the time: "Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home – and meeting unlikely allies and enemies – will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

Law, Watt, and the latter's co-creator Christopher Ford teased that Star Wars diehards and newcomers alike can expect a "joyful", Goonies-inspired space adventure story that'll have "a lot of Easter eggs" for long-time fans of the franchise to keep an eye out for. The trio are, though, keeping other story details close to their chest. Let's hope we learn more about the show's plot – and get a first official trailer – at D23 Expo, which takes place in California between August 9 and 11.