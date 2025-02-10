5 great free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (February 10)

With the Super Bowl now done and dusted (unlucky, Chiefs) and the next episode of Severance season 2 not due to arrive until Friday, you may be wondering what to watch during your post-work couch sessions this week.

Well, wonder no longer! Just like the best streaming services, the best free streaming services (check them out if you haven’t already) are regularly updated with new films and TV shows to enjoy, and below, I’ve highlighted five of the best free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex, and more this week.

Easy A (Tubi)

EASY A - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Release date: September 2010

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Length: 92 minutes

Director: Will Gluck

Main cast: Emma Stone, Penn Badgley, Amanda Bynes, Thomas Haden Church

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and although Easy A isn’t the most romantic of noughties rom-coms, it’s among the most iconic for late millennials and early Gen Z-ers.

Now streaming for free on Tubi, Easy A stars Emma Stone as Olive Penderghast, an inconspicuous high school student who agrees to help boost a friend’s reputation by pretending to sleep with him. Quickly, that one-time favor becomes a part-time side hustle, and Olive finds herself with an unwanted reputation of her own. Easy A is simple, re-watchable fun, and a great way to kill 90 post-shift minutes.

Labyrinth (Pluto TV, Plex)

Labyrinth (1986) Official Trailer - David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Release date: June 1986

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Length: 101 minutes

Director: Jim Henson

Main cast: David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, Toby Froud, Shelley Thompson

Nosferatu director Robert Eggers will soon begin work on a highly-anticipated Labyrinth sequel, and Jim Henson’s 1986 original is now streaming for free on both Pluto TV and Plex.

Starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, Labyrinth centers on Sarah (Connelly), a 16-year-old girl who, after angrily wishing that her baby brother be taken away by storybook goblins, must get him back by solving a labyrinth devised by the evil Goblin King (Bowie). Featuring puppets produced by Henson himself and an iconic turn by Bowie, Labyrinth is a must-see movie for fantasy fans and necessary viewing prep for Eggers’ upcoming sequel.

Lawless (Plex)

Lawless (2012) Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Release date: May 2012

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

Length: 115 minutes

Director: John Hillcoat

Main cast: Shia LaBeouf, Tom Hardy, Jessica Chastain, Guy Pearce

One of the best recent movies set in the Prohibition era and a showcase for the screenwriting talents of musician Nick Cave, Lawless is now streaming for free on Plex.

This star-studded period drama – which is based on Matt Bondurant's historical novel The Wettest County in the World – follows a trio of Virginia bootlegging brothers whose livelihood becomes threatened by a renowned, ruthless lawman (Guy Pearce). Lawless isn’t on the same level as those classic gangster thrillers of old, but it’s still a rollickingly fun look back at one of the most interesting periods in American history.

Crash (Plex)

Crash (2005) Official Trailer - Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle, Brendan Fraser - YouTube Watch On

Release date: May 2005

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

Length: 112minutes

Director: Paul Haggis

Main cast: Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle, Matt Dillon, Jennifer Esposito

Some of the 2025 Best Picture Oscar nominees are now streaming on various paid-for streaming services, but the controversial winner of the 2006 Best Picture Oscar, Crash, is currently streaming for free on Plex.

Set in the aftermath of a seemingly inconsequential car crash, the film depicts a series of confrontations between Los Angeles citizens who harbor various race-based misconceptions about one another. Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle, Brendan Fraser, Terrence Howard, Thandiwe Newton, and Michael Peña count among Crash’s vast ensemble cast, and although the movie remains one of the most controversial (read: undeserving) Best Picture winners of all time, it’s still an interesting commentary on post-9/11 US society.

Summer Of Soul (Tubi)

SUMMER OF SOUL | Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Release date: June 2021

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Length: 117 minutes

Director: Questlove

Main cast: Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson, Nina Simone, Gladys Knight

Jazz fans, this one’s for you: Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), which is one of five great music movies with over 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, is now streaming for free on Tubi.

Previously a Hulu exclusive, and one of the best Hulu documentaries, this feature-length documentary chronicles the impact of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which saw the likes of Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, and B.B. King play for a packed Manhattan crowd over a series of summer weeks. Summer of Soul scooped both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, as well as the Best Documentary Oscar at the 2021 Academy Awards, so you don’t need me to tell you that it’s one of the best documentaries of recent years.