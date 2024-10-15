5 free horror movies to stream on Tubi this Halloween season

Are you looking for some scares without breaking the bank this Halloween? You're in luck, because the best free streaming service has plenty on offer, with titles across several different sub-genres and eras. So, whatever horror movies you're into, Tubi has got you covered. With a massive library to unpack, I've narrowed down five must-sees to make the most out of Tubi.

If you're craving even more horror, check out our best horror movies guide for wider recommendations across some of the best streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and more. These movies are perfect for Halloween and beyond, because the horror genre isn't just for the spookiest month of the year!

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) - Original Trailer (4K) - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 84%

Length: 83 minutes

Director: Tobe Hooper

Main cast: Marilyn Burns, Paul A. Partain, Edwin Neal, Jim Siedow

It's great to see this iconic 70s slasher available on Tubi – we've already highlighted it as one of five of the best free movies to streaming this week. It's one of those 'must see' horrors and for good reason, because this independent movie was a huge hit and has since gone on to inspire numerous sequels and adaptations (even Netflix made a sequel in 2022), but you really can't beat the very first Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Its influence simply cannot be ignored and it has inspired numerous other slasher movies – if that's your thing, then check out these seven slashers on Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and more.

It spins a familiar tale that horror fans are used to. Five teenagers are on a road trip, they pick up a hitch hiker (spoiler alert: who is weird) and then they run out of gas. This is only the start of the horrors that unfold, naturally.

Possessor

Possessor Trailer #1 (2020) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 94%

Length: 104 minutes

Director: Brandon Cronenberg

Main cast: Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Rossif Sutherland, Tuppence Middleton

If you like David Cronenberg's weird and wonderful brand of body horror, just wait until you see what his son's been up to. A penchant for all things macabre runs in the family and Brandon has proven he's just as good as his father, thanks to his standout new horror movie in 2023 Possessor.

Here, an assassin uses brain-implant technology to inhabit other people's bodies, driving them to take jobs for high-paying clients. The hosts do not consent to this and the concept is absolutely wild, it really does have to be seen to be believed. Oh, and it's pretty gross, just as a head's up. But this is a Cronenberg movie so you expected nothing less, right?

The Invitation

The Invitation (2015) | Official Movie Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 90%

Length: 100 minutes

Director: Karyn Kusama

Main cast: Logan Marshall-Green, Tammy Blanchard, Michiel Huisman, Emayatzy Corinealdi

The Invitation was my first introduction to Logan Marshall-Green, who went on to star in the stellar action flick Upgrade (one of our Prime Video movie of the day recommendations). He's just as good here too, playing a man who takes his new girlfriend to his ex-wife's dinner party. This is all very awkward and complicated before we even consider the horror elements.

As you can imagine, said dinner party soon takes a dark turn and characters begin to realise they should've turned down the invite and stayed at home with a pizza instead. Don't say I didn't warn you.

Train to Busan

Train to Busan Official Trailer 1 (2016) - Yoo Gong Movie - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 95%

Length: 118 minutes

Director: Yeon Sang-ho

Main cast: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Kim Su-an

This is a zombie movie for people who are sick of zombie movies. I totally get it, the sub-genre has been done to death but Train to Busan offers something fresh and exciting. Korean movies rarely miss and this is a great example of just how good they are at scaring the life out of you (I think I've made enough 'dead' jokes now, sorry).

Train to Busan uses one of my favorite filmmaking techniques of being trapped in one location, in this case it's a moving train. There's something about being stuck in a compact space that's awful before you even bring the undead into the equation. It also stars the brilliant Gong Yoo, who will return for Netflix hit Squid Game season two.

Slither

Slither (2006) - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 87%

Length: 95 minutes

Director: James Gunn

Main cast: Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks, Jenna Fischer, Michael Rooker

Before James Gunn was directing superhero hits like Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, he made a horror gem all about sentient extraterrestrial parasites (lovely stuff). With a great cast and a surprising amount of laughs, it's worth revisiting this movie 18 years after its release as it still holds up, in my humble opinion.

Though it is indeed a gross watch in places, it is the sole comedy horror entry on my Tubi recommendations so this one is perfect with friends or if you're in need of a laugh after all the awful stuff you've watched. Great for B-Movie lovers everywhere!