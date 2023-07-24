5 explosive Netflix action movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

A great action movie can make you feel both excited and stressed at the same time. There's no doubt that watching intense fight scenes or big heroic stunts can make for epic cinematic moments – just watch any of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossibles.

In fact, if you're wondering, when is Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One coming to Paramount Plus? It hasn't been officially confirmed yet but we're expecting the action flick, which has a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score, to come out some time later this year.

While you wait, there are other action movies currently streaming on Netflix that are also highly rated by critics. The five below all have a score that's higher than 90% and are all available right now. Don't see anything you like in this watchlist? Try our new Netflix movies guide for more.

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 91%

Released in 1991, this sci-fi classic has been cemented in pop culture for the futuristic apocalyptic franchise it created. It's also one of the few films out there that is actually better than the original – sequels have a way of flopping.

In it, Arnold Schwarzenegger plays the Terminator, a giant cyborg that gets sent from the future. But this time, he's not out to kill Sarah Connor. Instead, he plays the savior who is there to protect Connor's child, who will save the world from the rogue artificial intelligence (AI) called Skynet.

The Nice Guys

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 91%

Cinema has always poked fun at detectives. From The Pink Panther and the 1975 series Starsky & Hutch to the 2010 movie The Other Guys, there have been iconic gags that have made light out of some dark themes.

The Nice Guys is another great entry into the buddy-action-comedy genre. Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe play two LA detectives investigating a missing person that was murdered. But there's a bigger controversy afoot...

Skyfall

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 92%

By far the best Daniel Craig James Bond movie, this is a blockbuster action flick that completely elevated the 007 franchise to a whole new level. With stunning locations, a great soundtrack, tightly choreographed action sequences and a smart script, you can probably see why we rate it so highly.

The movie centres on the M16 spy agency, which has become vulnerable to an attack after a mission goes terribly wrong. Bond is soon on a race against time to pick up the trail and find out who is behind the attack.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 97%

Olivia Coleman may be more well-known for playing queens in The Crown and The Favourite, but there's another role where she completely steals the show with her commanding comedic flair.

In this animation, a dysfunctional family is taking a road trip to drive their daughter to college when an evil robot apocalypse outbreaks. Coleman plays the supervillain smart home AI PAL that will have you wondering whether you should be more polite to your digital voice assistants.

The Woman King

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 94%

If you fell in love with Viola Davis after watching The Help, then you're about to have even more admiration for her after this. Davis plays Nanisca, a fearless formidable general who completely kicks ass.

Very loosely inspired by historical events, the movie is about a kingdom in West Africa in the 18th and 19th Centuries that is attacked by foreign forces. What ensues is a series of epic battles with slick fight sequences.