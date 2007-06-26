Hercules DJ Console 2 for Mac

One of the busier stalls at last year's London Macworld Expo was run by a distributor for Numark, who was pumping out DJ tunes from a Numark iDJ iPod mixer all day long.

Remember that one? A lot of you had a go. It was a mixer with twin docks for two iPods that enables you to warp and crossfade songs from both iPods into one new mix. We reviewed it during the run-up to the show. Granted, it wasn't the most technologically brilliant piece of Mac kit, but the appeal was clear to see.

Well, not to be outdone, the soundcard manufacturer Hercules is on the case with an update to its own extremely addictive Hercules DJ Console, which is perhaps a bit more viable for the professional.

DJ Console 2 is basically the same as its predecessor, but with the added benefit of being able to plug in external record decks, or you can plug the whole console into a larger external mixer for club deployment. It doesn't have dedicated docks for a pair of iPods but, instead, works closely with your Mac and music library.

The hardware part of the package is USB-powered with plenty of audio-in and audio-out jacks lining the back, enabling the Console 2 to double as a home audio device. On the front is an array of knobs, buttons, pitch controls and faders to fine-tune your sounds. Two big jog wheels are there to line up songs perfectly onscreen.

The software part is Traktor 3LE. Traktor loads up your music library, from which you select tracks using the console's mini stick and buttons. It has two channels, which you blend and alter using the hardware, while you can also record MP3, WAV or AIF files of your mixes as you make them.

This set-up worked really well. If we had one complaint, it would be that the build quality could be worked on, but still we recommend it and think you'll have a lot of fun.