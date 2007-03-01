BenQ FP241WZ

The performance is there, if you're willing to pay the price

The next generation of LCD monitors are improving things immeasurably, at least in a visual context. BenQ's 24-inch offering has been heavily delayed, but the final release model proves that the humble LCD still has a whole lot of development left in it.

There's full, proper HDMI support, giving you compatibility with the best graphics cards and external HD players, as well as a guarantee that the monitor end of your HDCP chain is fully catered for. But there's also a measure of image sharpening, including AMA Z dynamic video processing technology. This means that motion blur around the edge of the screen is reduced, which makes a surprising difference to quality, especially when playing back high-resolution video.

Combined with Senseye technology, a 6ms response time and the surprisingly high 500cd/m2 contrast ratio, the FP241WZ is a large, welcoming screen that's as home on your desk as it is in your living room. But it's not cheap.