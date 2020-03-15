Update: Xbox Live is back online after global outage

UPDATE: Though it was down earlier today, Xbox Live should now be back online according to the Xbox Support Twitter account.

Players should once again be able to sign in and access Xbox Live services normally! Thank you for your patience and as always, we're listening. https://t.co/fD18Mjpx6WMarch 15, 2020

Original article below:

If you were planning to spend your time in self-isolation with a bit of online gaming, think again: the official Xbox Support Twitter account has reported that users are having difficulty with sign ins and match-making on Xbox Live.

We understand some users may be experiencing errors with sign in or matching making on Xbox Live, and are currently investigating. Please check back here for details.March 15, 2020

To make matters worse, the Twitter account is also reporting that users are experiencing issues while trying to access support.xbox.com, meaning impatient Xbox gamers will have to rely on Twitter for updates on the outage.

We understand some users may be having issues accessing https://t.co/SoIhwJROia, and are currently looking into it. Please check back here for updates as we investigate.March 15, 2020

As noted by The Verge, the outage tracking website Down Detector revealed a large spike in users reporting Xbox Live outages at around 5:10pm EST.

Unfortunately, the only thing we can do now is wait for the Xbox team to sort out the problem. As always, we'll keep you posted on the matter.