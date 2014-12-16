TechRadar Deals: PS4 bundles, GoPros, laptops, soundbars + more!

Christmas is coming and if you haven't started your shopping yet you're running out of time!

Luckily, TechRadar is on hand to find the best tech deals on the web to give you some ideas!

And if you haven't heard, we'll also be pulling out all the stops to bring you all the biggest bargains on the web during the frantic Boxing Day sales!

Let's start with some excellent deals on Sony PS4 bundles. Two deals jump out at us today, firstly you can get a white PS4 with Little Big Planet 3, Minecraft, Lego Marvel Superheroes, Rabbids Invasion and Rayman Legends all for just £349.99 when you use the secret code SPEND350.

Or, how about a PS4 console with GTA V and Driveclub for just £309.99? Again, use the code SPEND350 to get £50 off the sticker price!

Today's big deals

Struggling for Christmas gift ideas? If you need help finding the perfect present for that hard to buy for friend or relative, or you're just running out of time and need a great last minute gift, look no further - get up to 69% off magazine subscriptions to titles like T3, Digital Camera, MacFormat, PC Format, Total Film, SFX and more! Get 69% off magazine subscriptions

Action cameras are one of the most exciting areas of tech at the moment and GoPro is surely the biggest name in the business. You can currently puck up the original GoPro Hero action camera for £94.99 at Currys - great impulse purchase!

How about this compact 11-inch Acer laptop running Windows 8.1? Comes with a 32GB SSD and 2GB of RAM and costs £179! However, use the secret code TDX-PKJK and you can get it for just £159!

If you've got a TV with rubbish sound quality, a soundbar would make a great next purchase. The Sony HT-CT60BT is a 60W soundbar that comes equipped with Bluetooth and NFC pairing, has an external subwoofer for booming bass and it costs £99 at Tesco right now! However, use the code TDX-PKJK and you can get it for just £80!

If you've been toying with the idea of picking up one of Sky TV's Now TV boxes, now could be a good time! You can currently save £5.99 on the standard price, leaving the price of the video streaming box at just £14.

Looking to buy a present for your PC gaming teen? The SteelSeries Essentials gaming bundle is a collection of high-end SteelSeries products designed to help you win! It includes gaming headset, mouse and mousepad and costs just £49.99 at Maplin.

MORE DEALS

SAPPHIRE AMD R9 280 Graphics Card @ Amazon - £135.00 delivered

2 x PLUG IN AUTOMATIC BABY SAFETY NIGHT LIGHT LOW ENERGY £3.25 @ R & S Supplies Ltd / Amazon Free Postage

Raspberry Pi B+ Desktop (700MHz Processor, 512MB RAM, 4x USB Port) £23.90 Sold by Amazon

Panasonic ES-SL41 Milano Shaver £20 @ Tesco Direct +cashback - rrp £89.99

HGST Deskstar 3TB 64MB Cache Hard Drive SATA 6Gb/s 7200rpm - Novatech - Free delivery £77.99

Rolson 36109 40 Piece Socket Set, Amazon, £4.38 (Add-on item Free Del £10 order)

SanDisk Ultra Fit 16GB USB 3.0 £5.99 @ PC World