Wix wants to help businesses sell tickets to their live events

In addition to its website builder, Wix is also making it easier for business owners and venues to create customized seating maps for their in-person events.

Hosting a large event for coworkers or customers can be a daunting task, especially for small businesses. Fortunately with the Wix’s new Seating Map Builder, business owners can now create a customized seating map according to their specific venue and create different types of tickets to match their seating map.

From tour buses to campsites and churches to clubs or big venues and even dinner parties, the company’s latest builder aims to simplify the process of creating, managing and monetizing events for business owners.

Wix’s Seating Map Builder is available to all of the company’s premium users at no additional cost and interested users can check it out here.

Seating Map Builder

Both business owners and venues themselves can create detailed maps of a venue and price tickets based on the location of each seat using Wix’s Seating Map Builder.

However, they can also build the map with any variation of seating for their events including tables, rows of seats, areas with general seating such as a standing room only area, reserved VIP sections or even a combination of any of these. When customers go to purchase their tickets, they’ll be able to see all of the available seating, hover over a seat to see its price and click to select the seats they would like to purchase.

Seating Map Builder is part of the company’s Wix Events event management platform for tickets and RSVPS. Besides live, in-person events, business owners can host and showcase their events on their website, connect video conferencing solutions such as Wix Live or Zoom, send invites and accept secure online payments. The platform also includes other networking and social tools for event attendees and businesses can leverage the Wix Owner App to check-in guests, sell tickets and even manage their events on the go.

Head of Wix Events, Donatas Dautartas provided further insight on the company’s new Seating Map Builder in a press release, saying:

"In the short period of time since releasing the Seating Map Builder to businesses, the average number of tickets per event and average ticket price per event have increased. This release has opened the door for businesses and venues to manage ticketing of their events on their own, when they previously had to hire developers to build these complex systems. We're proud to deliver this exciting builder to our existing users and look forward to working with new businesses and venues, and to help them grow their businesses."