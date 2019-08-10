West Ham vs Man City live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online

Manchester City kick off their Premier League 19/20 campaign with a tricky lunchtime kick-off away to West Ham United, with Pep Guardiola facing off against Manuel Pellegrini, his predecessor at City. Check out our guide below on how to obtain a West Ham vs Man City live stream - regardless of where you are in the world.

Having only won the league by a single point last season, Man City boss Pep Guardiola will be acutely aware that his side can ill afford a slow start as they look to defend their title.

West Ham v Man City live stream - where and when Today's game takes place at the London Stadium (the former Olympic Stadium) in east London, with kick-off at 12.30pm BST in the UK, which is 7.30am ET, 4.30am PT and 9.30pm AEST.

Never ones to rest on their laurels, Man City have laid out almost £140 million during the summer, primarily on strengthening at the back, with João Cancelo and Angeliño joining the champions. Sergio Aguero looks set to start up front having been rested for the Community Shield last weekend, but Leroy Sane - who may well have joined Bayern Munich earlier this week - looks set to be ruled out for much of the season with a knee injury.

On paper at least, West Ham look to have been one of the shrewdest operators in the transfer market during the close season. Having shipped out ageing high earners like Andy Carroll and Adrian, as well as the disruptive influence of Marko Arnautović, the Hammers have brought in exciting young talent like Pablo Fornals and French striker Sébastien Haller for a relatively modest net spend. Going forward they look set to be one of the most exciting teams to watch this season. On the basis of their pre-season showing, however, they'll likely be shipping plenty at the other end of the field.

It's a game that's almost guaranteed to provide goals. Keep reading to discover all the details you need in order to live stream West Ham v Man City, regardless of where in the world you are. And to find out how to watch the rest of the weekend's games and beyond, check out our guide on how to live stream the 19/20 Premier League football season.

If you're abroad this weekend but still want to watch your home coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. That's because your normal coverage will be geo-blocked. It's really easy to do and stops you having to tune in to some dodgy stream you've heard about on Reddit.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. Express VPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football...there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking.

How to stream West Ham v Manchester City in the UK

West Ham vs Man City is the first game of the new Premier League season to be live broadcast by BT Sport. Coverage of today's game begins with all the build up from 12pm on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, which will be broadcasting the game in 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos. And if you want to add BT Sport to your existing Sky account you can do so for a reduced £25 per month at the moment. If you're out and about, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go for mobile or PC streaming of the match. Out of the country but keen to catch the UK coverage? You can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a BT log-in all the same.

How to watch West Ham v Man City: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 season and kick-off for this game is at 7.30am ET, 4.30am PT with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling, PlayStation Vue and Fubo (all of which have a free trial).

How to watch a Premier League live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. The network is set to show all 380 fixtures live including today's game, as is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Kick-off in Canada is 4.30am PT. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream West Ham v Manchester City in Australia

Optus Sports now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including today's game between West Ham and Manchester City. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Kick-off in Australia for today's game is at 9.30pm on Saturday.

How to watch West Ham v Manchester City: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sporthas won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch today's game live, with kick-off at 11.30pm on Saturday night. Spark has the rights to show all 380 games live and is offering a one-month free trial, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream West Ham vs Manchester City in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India and West Ham vs Manchester City kicks off at 5pm New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.