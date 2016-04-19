Apple Pay officially available in Singapore through American Express

Apple's plans for global contactless payments domination have taken another step forward with the arrival of Apple Pay in Singapore today.

Originally announced back in October last year as part of a global partnership with American Express, Apple Pay originally expanded to Australia and New Zealand late last year through the global credit card company.

While the American Express announcement last year also name-checked Hong Kong and Spain for Apple Pay launches this year, today's news of a Singapore launch brought with it news that Apple will be expanding the service to support both edebit and credit cards from popular local banks

These banks include DBS, UOB and Standard Chartered, and will allow customers of those banks to begin paying with their iPhone 6S or Apple Watch some time later this year.