Echostar SlingLoaded HDS-600RS launches

Echostar has announced the arrival of its latest digital TV recorder – the HDS-600RS.

The recorder comes complete with Freesat and SlingPlayer capabilities, which means that you can view content from the recorder on you iPad, iPhone or Android devices and you get HD channels to boot.

According to Echostar, the HDS-600RS is a fully-featured media entertainment centre. This is because it is equipped with a 500GB hard disk drive, two TV tuners, the ability to upscale SD content (from 576i to 720p & 1080i) and a HD EPG guide.

For the SlingPlayer functionality to work on mobile devices, however, you do need the SlingPlayer mobile app – something that is sold separately.

Feature focus

Other features include a USB2.0 port, 2x RF inputs, Ethernet, Scart and HDMI. Alongside the full integrated SlingLoaded TV Anywhere functionality, there is also the BBC iPlayer app on board.

The Echostar HDS-600RS UK release date and pricing is still to be confirmed, but Echostar has announced that a new website will also be launched (www.myechostar.com) to provide consumers with product information, support and details of where to buy the HDS-600RS.