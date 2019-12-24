This is the cheapest portable hard drive per terabyte right now

The WD 5TB Elements and the Seagate 5TB Expansion are the cheapest portable hard drives per terabyte right now; they both cost $99.99 for an unformatted capacity of 5TB, which equates to just under $20 per TB.

You won’t find anything cheaper anywhere although we can see that prices have been down to as little as $89.99 recently.

Both utilise 2.5-inch hard disk drives with five platters and encased in a plastic enclosure. Both also offer a flat USB 3.0 port and lack features found on more expensive models; backup software , password protection , hardware encryption or Type-C connectivity.

Seagate 5TB portable hard drive, only $99.99 at Newegg Never has portable storage been so cheap; $20 per TB is not far from the price of Bluray or DVD storage and as a bonus, it should fit easily in one's rucksack. No need for an external adapter, any USB connection will be sufficientView Deal

That said, if your needs are simple, that is, you only need a backup device for your files or or a backup drive for your gaming console, then they should be great purchases. Note that both portable hard drives spin at 5400RPM and come with a one-year warranty.

As always, we recommend that you get a cloud storage solution to backup your files as well as a hard drive protection plan and a data recovery service for external hard drives. These may add up to the price of the drives but like insurance, it is better to be safe than sorry.