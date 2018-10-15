These Google Pixel 3 features are coming to older Pixel handsets

The arrival of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL is good news for owners of older handsets from the search giant, as they are in line to receive some of the new features which were introduced with the latest duo.

Google confirmed a number of features to Android Police, with the adjustable background blur effect set to filter down to older Pixel devices.

Older Pixel handsets can also expect to get Google's new low-light night mode, Gmail smart compose, Playground, Duplex and Call Screen features in a future software update.

Still cares

It's good to see new features being rolled out to older devices, as it increases the longevity of these phones and shows companies do still care about past handsets.

There's no firm date for when these features will land on older Pixel phones, or whether they'll come to the original Google Pixel and Pixel XL as well as the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.