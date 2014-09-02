Now TV arrives for Chromecast as ITV Encore rolls out

The Now TV streaming service has arrived on yet another device, with Sky's subs-free offshoot now ready for Google's TV gizmo.

Now TV has been a big hit for Sky, allowing people to access its premium content without signing up for a satellite subscription.

Already making its mark on consoles and its own Roku-like low cost Now TV box, the service is now hitting the likes of Chromecast.

Those with Chromecast and Now TV entertainment passes will also be able access the new ITV Encore channel which is rolling out to all Now TV devices from today.