New Netflix HD customers facing a price hike in the UK

If you're a newcomer to Netflix you're now going to have to spend a little bit more to get the basic two device HD subscription.

Subscribers were informed by email of the price hike, boosting the price of the basic HD package, but were promised their current plan and price wouldn't be changing. Yet. They'll get to keep their current price plan for another year. When the price last rose around a year back though subscribers' pricing was then fixed for two years.

"To continue adding more TV shows and movies, we're modestly raising the price for new members who choose the two-screen plan from £6.99 to £7.49," reads the statement from Netflix. "Pricing on other plans remains unchanged. As a thank you to existing members on the two-screen plan, their current plan and price will not change for one year."

So there is to be no change to the pricing on either the basic £5.99 SD package or the uber £8.99 four device 4K package.

It does though look like we're alone in this as Netflix has informed us the US and Australian services aren't going to be affected by the price changes.

Given that Netflix was estimated to be spending nearly $3 billion on programming expenses last year and is expected to hit $5 billion in 2016, this 50p price boost actually looks like pretty good value...it's just a shame it seems to us Brits being the only ones helping to pay for it.

But then, how else are they going to afford Clarkson's wages and Spacey's suits?