AMD launches 'Live' Home Cinema range

AMD has announced the launch of the AMD Live Home Cinema, a state-of-the-art home entertainment system with built-in audio amplification that AMD says equals the performance of a PC.

The AMD Live Home Cinema helps simplify your enjoyment of digital entertainment. It consolidates audio visual devices, digital media files and internet access into one easy-to-use, all-in-one living room device with just one remote control.

The Hangar18 HD Entertainment Center is the very first AMD Live Home Cinema system from Alienware . It lets you access, share and enjoy high-definition movies, photos, 5.1 surround sound audio and PC content from an all-in-one device.

"Discerning consumers want to enjoy digital entertainment at their convenience. And the AMD Live Home Cinema offers a simple, out-of-the-box solution for true AV quality plus easy PC functionality," said Bob Brewer of AMD's desktop division.

Powerful media all-rounder

"The Alienware Hangar18 combines the best of the CE and PC worlds, delivering high performance in a sleek, cool and quiet form factor for an immersive and enjoyable home theater experience."

The Alienware Hangar18 HD Entertainment Center is for you if you want a "comprehensive media solution that is right at home in your living room".

It's based on the energy-efficient AMD AthlonT 64 X2 dual-core processor. It incorporates a high-definition DVR, up to four TV tuners and a 5.1 surround sound stereo receiver with built-in 200W per channel D2Audio amplifier. It also features a DVD/CD player/burner, HDMI output and up to 2 terabytes of hard drive storage - all in one "stylish" box.

The device is now available direct from Alienware in North America, and we can expect a few more AMD Live PCs to launch in 2007.