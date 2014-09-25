Freesat's Emma Scott to step down as MD

Freesat - moving towards being in 2m homes

Freesat's widely respected MD Emma Scott is leaving the company after seven years.

Scott has been a fundamental part in building Freesat to its current place in the UK TV market but will leaving at the end of 2014.

"Creating a successful new TV platform has been an exhilarating journey but it is now time for me to seek new challenges in the digital media industries," said Scott.

She will be replaced by current FD Alistair Thom, formerly of BSkyB and KPMG.

Freesat is closing in on being in 2 million UK homes offering subs free satellite television, but is facing an increasingly competitive television market.