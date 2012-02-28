Connect TV to bring 45 new channels to Freeview

Connect TV, a new IPTV service, has announced it is bringing up to 45 new channels to Freeview users which have a connected set-top box.

Connect TV is a broadband TV service which is launching exclusively through the Freeview platform and offers both live streaming content and on-demand functionality.

Speaking about the new service, Phil Walder, managing director at Connect TV, explained: "It responds to consumer desire for more content choice and increased interactivity at the touch of a button.

"We're able to give consumers a wealth of extra free and paid content without forcing them to leave the familiar surroundings of their main TV screen and Freeview menu."

Get connected

Connect TV isn't the first service to marry web and Freeview – Fetch TV has been around for some time, offering a similar service.

But Connect TV does have the accolade of offering the first live streaming channels through Freeview.

These include: Racing UK, Sports Tonight Live, CCTV and French, Greek, Polish and Turkish programming from the Vision TV Network.

We agree it's not the most riveting of line-ups, but it is free and will bolster a users' Freeview line-up, as long as their box is connected to a broadband setup.

Users can access the content through their existing Freeview menu, so it shouldn't scare those who have yet to try out an IPTV solution.

Connect TV enters a market which is still nascent in the UK. Sky and Virgin Media both offer on-demand content through their services and there's many an app available on games consoles and connected TVs.

But Connect TVs main rival hasn't entered the market yet – its service is achingly similar to what YouView has been promising but failing to offer for some time.

Head over to Connect-tv.tv for more details.