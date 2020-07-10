Spotify is down: iPhone owners around the world can't use the service

iPhone and iPad users around the world are finding Spotify isn't working right now. TechRadar can confirm that the iPhone and iPadOS app for Spotify is causing issues for many users around the world.

We've found the app doesn't load and instead shows the Spotify logo before crashing. In our tests, we've found the service is still working fine on a variety of Android devices, and the desktop apps are unaffected.

According to Down Detector, a service that monitors online services, the issues began at 11:32 BST and have continued ever since.

It seems this is specifically a problem for iOS and iPadOS devices, although we've yet to confirm whether the issue is impacting all Apple's mobile devices or just certain ones.

Something’s out of tune. We’re currently investigating, and we’ll keep you posted here!July 10, 2020

Spotify has confirmed that is has seen the issue, and the company says it's "currently investigating the issue" in the tweet you can see above.

TechRadar has asked the company for comment and we'll update this article when the issue has been fixed or the company can confirm when a fix is issued to sort the problem.