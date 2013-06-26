Sky prepping new look for Sky Go, adding more on-demand channels

Sky has pledged to revamp its suite of Sky Go apps this summer as part of a busy few months of improvements to its on-demand and second screen services.

The Broadcaster says a redesign of its popular mobile apps for iOS, Android and Xbox 360 are on the way soon, with a refreshed interface that makes it easier to tune into to live offerings while on the move.

The company pointed out that users of the refreshed apps will have access to 39 channels through the service, 14 of which were added in the last year.

For those who prefer watching on the bigger screen, Sky is also boosting its line up of channels available on Catch Up TV.

20 channels on catch-up

Four channels from Fox, Universal and Sci-Fi will be available on-demand from set-top boxes, bringing the total to 20 channels for the 2 million customers with connected set-top boxes.

The company pointed out that 41,000 downloaded the season finale of Game of Thrones earlier this month, which probably detracted slightly from the millions of illegally downloaded versions.

Beyond that, Sky is also opening up Sky Go Extra, which allows shows to be downloaded for multi-room customers who have multiple set-top boxes in their abodes.