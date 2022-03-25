Samsung launches new mid-range Galaxy A23 and A13 smartphones

Audio player loading…

Samsung has quietly launched the new Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 in India. The smartphones are already available for sale on the Samsung Online store with the company providing exchange offers as well.

The Galaxy A23 comes with a Snapdragon chipset while the A13 retains the Exynos chipset from the previous generation. Although previous reports indicated that pricing at offline stores was provided with dealer discounts, it is now confirmed that these were the official prices all along.

The launch of Galaxy A23 and A13 follows the introduction of Galaxy A53 and A33 smartphones, which were launched earlier. Considering all of these smartphones, the company has now updated their product line from a starting point of Rs 14,999 all the way to a mid-range price tag.

Here is everything you need to know to know about the Galaxy A23 and A13 smartphones.

Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 pricing and availability

The Galaxy A23 is available in a choice of three colours - Light Blue, Black and Orange. The smartphone comes with 128GB of internal storage for both the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants which are priced at Rs 19,499 and Rs 20,999 respectively.

Samsung’s Galaxy A13 on the other hand comes in Light Blue, Black, White and Orange colour options. The smartphone is available in a choice of 3 variants - 4GB RAM with 64GB of storage priced at Rs 14,999, 4GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 15,999 and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 17,499.

Both the phones are available to purchase on Samsung's official webstore. As of now, we are not aware of their availability on other channels.

Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 specifications

When it comes to the specifications of both of these new smartphones, there are minor differences. The Galaxy A23 features the Snapdragon 680 SoC while the Galaxy A13 comes with the same Exynos 850 SoC that was in the Galaxy A12.

While both of these smartphones come with the same 6.6-inch FullHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, the Galaxy A23 has a refresh rate of 90 Hz while the Galaxy A12 supports only 60 Hz.

Camera specifications are identical on the Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13. The smartphones come with a quad-camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro shots. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera that is housed in a waterdrop notch.

The smartphones also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a dual-sim slot with a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB, a 3.5mm headphone jack and runs on the latest One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.

Both the Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 come with a 5,000 mAh battery pack with support for the company's fast charging. However, the former supports a max output of 25W while the latter can only up to 15W.

Galaxy A23 seems a better choice

The Galaxy A13 does not offer much of an upgrade from last year’s model except for a bump in screen resolution and a better primary camera. With the Galaxy A23, many of the features from the A13 are already available. However, with the 90 Hz display and the latest Snapdragon 680, the Galaxy A23 overshadows the A13 to be a better choice in today’s launch.