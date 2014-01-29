Olympus launches tilting screen rugged compact camera

Olympus has introduced the TG-850, a new rugged compact camera.

It features a newly developed 21-105mm 5x optical zoom lens, and the new standout feature of a tillable LCD screen.

It wouldn't be a rugged camera without some tough credentials. The TG-850 is shockproof to 2.1 metres, waterproof to 10 metros, crushproof to 100kg and can operate in temperatures as low as -10 degrees.

At the heart of the camera is a 16 million pixel BSI CMOS sensor, which is designed to work well in low light conditions.

Super wide

The wide angle 21mm lens is the widest in the tough compact camera class, while the monitor can be tilted through 180 degrees. The screen sits flush with the body, but tilting it up while using it underwater means the photographer doesn't have to be underwater with the camera to compose the shot.

Olympus has worked to make this camera more appealing than its predecessor, with an enlarged rear grip for better handling, while the FAST AF system as seen on other Olympus cameras is also found here. There's also a TruePic VII image processor.

Interval shooting, full HD movies at 60p and a range of art filters are also available.

The Olympus TG-850 price will be £269.99 (approx US$447 / AU $510) and it will be available from March.