CES 2007: Samsung unveils six new digicams

Samsung unveiled six new digital camera models at CES yesterday. One doubles up as a portable media player.

The Samsung i70 has a 7.2-megapixel CCD sensor, 3x optical zoom, a three-inch LCD monitor, as well as face recognition technology. The i70 can also play MP3s, video files and text files, and can shoot MPEG4 720 x 480 resolution movies at 15fps.

Other new models unveiled include the S1050 , a 10.1-megapixel offering with 5x optical zoom, 3-inch screen, ISO up to 1600 and a shutter speed of up to 1/2000th of a second.

Quick shutter speeds

The Samsung S850 has an 8.1-megapixel lens and 5x optical zoom. It has the same maximum ISO and shutter speed as the S1050, and can also shoot video up to 800 x 592 resolution at 20fps.

The 7-megapixel S730 has 3x optical zoom, a 2.5-inch LCD, ISO 1600 and the same shutter speed as the S1050 and the S850. Almost identical to the S730 is the Samsung L700 , which is housed in a more compact, metal body.

Another new model in Samsung's L series is the 'pocket-sized' L73 . It has a 7-megapixel CCD sensor, 3x optical zoom, ISO 1600 and 1/2000 shutter speed. It also features face recognition technology for optimal image quality in portraits.

The cameras are due for release this spring but there was no information on pricing at the time of writing.