Super-fast 4G to get even speedier under proposed changes

More space, more coverage, more speed - yes please!

Ofcom is looking to further improve the UK's 4G network by lifting restrictions on 2G and 3G spectrums.

The plan is to allow carriers more freedom to do what they want with their airwaves, meaning the 900MHz, 1800MHz and 2100MHz bands could be used for voice, data or super-fast data though 2G, 3G or 4G.

If the proposal is successfully pushed through than consumers will benefit from improved mobile coverage, and with more capacity available to networks we could see faster data speeds as well.

Hold ya horses

This proposal is still very much in its infancy and considering the shenanigans which surrounded the (ongoing) 4G auction don't expect it to come into force anytime soon.

It isn't the first time Ofcom has removed barriers on spectrum, as it allowed EE to swap its 1800MHz spectrum from 2G to 4G last year which led to the firm being able to launch its super-fast service early.

The likes of Three, O2 and Vodafone unsurprisingly kicked up a bit of a stink when EE was allowed to switch its spectrum usage, and it's this fuss which as led Ofcom to publish its latest proposal.

