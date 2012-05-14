Samsung Omnia M launched: bit of a copy cat

In true Samsung style, we've got yet another new handset from the South Korean manufacturer.

The Samsung Omnia M is a Windows Phone handset running version 7.5, Mango, of Microsoft's mobile platform and packing a 4-inch Super AMOLED display, 4GB of internal memory, 5MP rear camera, a single-core 1GHz processor and 384MB of RAM.

According to Samsung, the Omnia M is "ideal for social and entertainment multi-taskers" and will be available in Europe first before being rolled out to other markets.

Anyone got a bit of déjà vu?

If this is all sounding rather familiar then you'd be right, as the Omnia M has very similar specs to the Omnia 7 which Samsung launched in 2010.

Ok so the Samsung Omnia M is slightly lighter (by 19g), smaller (0.5mm thinner) and easier on the eye than its predecessor, but it's got the same size screen, 5MP camera and 1GHz processor, while packing less storage (compared to 8GB/16GB on the Omnia 7).

However the Omnia M is aimed at the budget end of the market and it's a prime example of how effective the Windows Phone 7.5 operating system is on cheaper devices.

We've contacted Samsung regarding exact release dates and pricing and we'll update this article once we hear back.

Update: Samsung were only able to confirm that "the Omnia M will be available in the UK later this year."