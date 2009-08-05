Nokia N97 Mini set to debut at Nokia World

Rumours of a Mini version of Nokia's N97 have been given more credibility after further details of the leak emerged.

Respected industry insider Eldar Murtazin says the new phone will land at Nokia World in Stuttgart at the beginning of September, with a €100 (£80) price reduction to boot.

Other features lost in the shrink-down include less memory (down to 8-16GB from 32GB) and no lens cover on the camera (we're assuming that's a particularly pricey part of the N97).

Slimmed down

The keyboard, as we said before, is slimmed down to lose the D-pad, and the screen has lost a bit of an inch in order to make the phone more pocket friendly.

According to Murtazin the leak of the new device was actually from Nokia itself, in order to stave off another competitor bringing out a 'Mini' (we think it may be Samsung with the i5700 Lite version of the i7500 Galaxy).

But anyway, we'll be there on the scene at Nokia World should this phone land, and we'll bring our usual in depth hands to make it feel like your actually holding it in your hands.

Via Mobile-Review