You can now buy the Moto G and Moto X directly from Motorola

Buying a Motorola smartphone such as the new Moto G and Moto X, or even the Moto 360 smartwatch, is now easier than ever as the company announced that you can now buy them directly from its website.

This is a first for UK customers, who have had to look elsewhere if they wanted to get their hands on a Motorola device.

It's little surprise that Motorola, which has been striving to alter its image and get into the wearable market with the Moto 360, is keen to make its products as widely available to buy as possible.

So, if you're in the UK and want to buy a Motorola product (or learn more about its smartwatch), you can now go to www.motorola.co.uk and buy direct.