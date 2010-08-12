Archos 32 Android internet tablet pictured

Archos' efforts in the Android arena seem to be continuing, if not apace, with the Archos 32 Internet tablet MiniDroid being shown off through the FCC in the US.

Archos' first Android efforts didn't quite spark the imagination of the UK public, but it seems the French PMP maker is hitting back with a smaller version of an Android device, called a 'MiniDroid' in the filings.

The FCC filings show actual photos of the phone, along with the user manual - although curiously while there's no mention of camera in the guide there's clearly a camera-shaped hole in the back.

Proper Android

Seeing as this is Archos' attempt at a 'proper' Android phone (remember the last Archos 5 Internet Tablet had a modified version of the OS) it must have a camera, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and the other features are all present and correct.

Other good news - the Archos 32 Internet tablet (the 32 clearly referencing the 3.2-inch screen) is a HD DVR dock for video recording to your handset, and a kickstand for video watching too.

We can't help but feel that screen is a little small, but with sub-£100 price points being rumoured, this could be a nice little Android/PMP combo for your pocket.

From FCC via Engadget