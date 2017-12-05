No need to be a pirate: Ubisoft makes Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag free on PC

Fancy a really neat PC gaming freebie? Then you’ll be pleased to hear that during next week a copy of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag can be yours for free.

In celebration of the tenth anniversary of the release of the original Assassin’s Creed game, Ubisoft is making Black Flag a free download from December 12 (next Tuesday) through December 18 (the following Monday).

You’ll need to get the game via Uplay, which means you must sign up for a (free) account first.

If you want an immediate freebie fix, Ubisoft is also offering the veteran RTS title World in Conflict at no cost on Uplay, and that’s available for download right now until next Monday (you also get the expansion: Soviet Assault).

Piratical pleasure

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is a cracking little outing for the series, released four years ago to considerable critical acclaim. If you missed this one, we’d fully urge you to check it out – particularly if you enjoy pirate-themed games. And come on, who doesn’t?

Right now, if you wanted to buy the game on Steam, it would set you back £15.99 (or $19.99 in the US).

If you’re in the mood for further gratis gaming, it might interest you to learn that Blizzard also recently made StarCraft II a free download for PC gamers. Again, if that’s a title you missed first time round, it’s another must-play game as a freebie.