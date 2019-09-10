New iPad (2019) release date, price, and all the features of the entry-level tablet

There's a new iPad here, taking everyone surprise, showing Apple hasn't abandoned its entry-level line of affordable tablets just yet.

Apple unveiled the new iPad at its September hardware event alongside the Apple Watch 5 and its newest smartphones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

This new entry-level iPad has a 10.2-inch screen, which is a big change from all Apple's other tablets in the range, which have 9.7-inch displays.

We weren't expecting to see a new iPad at the event, so its unveiling was something of a surprise, but it was shown off to tie in with the launch of iPadOS, the new operating system specifically for Apple's tablets.

If you're looking for a great new iPad, the iPad 10.2 may be what you're interested in, as it uses Apple's latest software and has a bigger screen than before.

We'll run you through everything you need to know about the new iPad 10.2 (2019) before it releases.

What is it? Apple's newest entry-level tablet

Apple's newest entry-level tablet When is it out? September 30, but you can pre-order it already

September 30, but you can pre-order it already How much will it cost? Starting $329 / £349 / AU$529 / AED 1,349

The release date of the new iPad is September 30, but you can pre-order it once the announcement event is over at Apple's website.

The new iPad price is $329 / £349 / AU$529 / AED 1,349 for a version with 32GB storage. That's roughly the same price as the 2018 entry-level iPad, but this has newer tech and a bigger screen.

if you want the new iPad with a whopping 128GB storage, though, you'll be paying $429 / £449 / AU$689, which is a step up in price, but bear in mind you're getting four times the storage.

Don't forget peripherals though! For the Apple Pencil you'll have to pay $99 / £89 / AU$145, and the Smart Keyboard costs $159 / £159 / AU$235. There are optional, so you don't need them to get a great iPad experience, but it seems they're very useful for making the most of iPadOS.

New iPad 10.2 (2019): everything you need to know

Apple has confirmed this will be the first entry-level tablet to have a smart connector, which lets you connect it to the keyboard peripheral. The Apple Pencil is also compatible, like in previous entry-level iPads, so you can draw, take notes or mark up documents easily.

The tablet will run iPadOS, bringing all the useful functions of that new operating system. Check our all the new features iPadOS brings for more.

Powering the new iPad is a Bionic A10 chipset, which we first saw in the iPhone 8. Apple still sells that handset, as its most affordable iPhone, so it clearly stands behind the processing power this chipset provides.

A few perks of iPadOS (Image credit: Apple)

We don't know the battery capacity of the new iPad – Apple is usually very secretive regarding this spec of its gadgets – but we'll likely find out when the tablet is released and people get their hands on it.

There's an 8MP rear camera on the device, but you'll probably find yourself using the front-facing camera most – that's a 1.2MP snapper.

Face ID isn't present in the new iPad, so if you're a fan of Apple's favorite way of logging into your device, you're out of luck – instead, there's a physical button with Touch ID.

There's a 3.5mm headphone jack on the new iPad, great for people who still use wired headphones, and stereo speakers too. The main port is a Lightning Cable, not a USB-C standard like other, more high-end iPads.

For fans of the environment, the body of the new iPad is made of 100% recycled aluminum, although there's no words on the make-up on its interiors.

The new iPad seems like a solid entry-level device, but we'll know for sure when we get hands-on with it, so stay tuned for a hands-on, and then in-depth, review.