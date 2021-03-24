Moto G Stylus follow-up could launch soon with 5G

A new rumor suggests Motorola is developing another Moto G Stylus-like budget phone with a stylus that has 5G connectivity, and it could launch in the next few months.

The device – codenamed Denver, per German tech site TechnikNews , which first reported the rumor – will allegedly pack a Snapdragon 480 5G chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. It will also have a quad rear camera: a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP depth sensor as well as a 5MP macro camera.

If that specs-and-camera setup sounds familiar, that’s because it’s identical to what came in the Moto G Stylus: per TechnikNews, this new phone could be a ‘Pro Version’ aimed at other (likely European) markets that the outlet suspected was coming back when renders of the G Stylus came out back in January. Or it could just be a 5G version of the phone that’s boosted by the new budget chipset.

The new chipset: 5G for budget Moto phones?

The Snapdragon 480 5G chipset is one of the newer silicon from Qualcomm aimed at bringing 5G to budget phones, and it’s notably rumored to come in the Moto G50 as a cheaper alternative to the Moto G100/ Motorola Edge S .

It’s entirely possible that the rumors have actually been talking about the same budget phone, and the Moto G50 ends up packing a stylus. But given Motorola’s tendency to launch multiple affordable phones with small differences over the year, we’d suspect more Snapdragon 480 5G chipset-powered phones to come out this year.

Via PhoneArena