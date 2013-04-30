Oh look, it's an Android Jelly Bean tablet with a 100-inch projector

Just what your presentation needs...

All that talk of smartphone's packing projectors being the next big thing in mobile evolution seems to have died a few deaths in the last couple of years, yet could it be about to make an unexpected comeback with tablets?

Little-known tech manufacturer Promate has today launched what it's claiming to be the world's first tablet with a projector built right in the casing.

The new Promate LumiTab can project whatever is on the screen at a resolution of 854 x 480 onto a surface 100-inches diagonal.

The tablet itself rocks a 7-inch display with a modest 1024 x 600 resolution, though it's also got the latest version of Android 4.2 Jelly Bean on board.

Plenty of ports and storage

Under the bonnet, there's a dual-core 1.5GHz Texas Instruments processor, 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage for all of the presentations, movies and games that can be sent to the nearest white surface.

There's also Bluetooth 4.0, front and rear-facing cameras, a storage boost courtesy of a microSD card reader, a USB port and a mini USB port.

The company's brochure doesn't mention a release date, availability or pricing, but we can't imagine it'll be in the overtly affordable bracket.

Via Gizmodo