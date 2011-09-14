Hands on: Windows 8 tablet review

There aren't any Windows 8 PCs yet, especially not any running on ARM chips, although we've seen demonstration prototypes from Qualcomm and Nvidia at Build running the Metro-style Windows 8 Start screen interface.

So what Microsoft is giving to developers this week is a Windows 7 slate running the pre-beta developer preview of Windows 8. It also has sample apps written in 10 weeks over the summer by teams of Microsoft interns and developer tools for creating Metro apps, including the new version of Expression Blend for writing either Silverlight or HTML Metro apps.