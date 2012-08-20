Galaxy Note 10.1 way easier to disassemble and fix than iPad, report finds

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10.1 is easier to deconstruct for the purposes of repair, recycling or curiosity

A report from iFixit found that Samsung's new Galaxy Note 10.1 is significantly easier to disassemble and repair than the current king of tablets, Apple's third-generation iPad.

The Galaxy Note 10.1 scored eight out of 10 on iFixit's "repairability scale," with 10s being easier to take apart for service, recycling or curiosity.

That high score puts it leagues ahead of the latest iPad, which the site deemed a two out of 10.

The repairs site reports that the Galaxy Note 10.1's components can be easily replaced without having to take the entire tablet apart, and cites elements like separate LCD and front glass components as reasons the device scores so high.

Compare and contrast

To contrast, iFixit reports that the iPad is covered in "gobs, gobs and gobs of adhesive," and a battery that's "prone-to-start-a-fire-if-punctured" doesn't help either.

In addition, dismantling the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 requires only a Phillips #00 screwdriver, plastic opening tools, a "spudger," and iFixit's special guitar picks.

Stripping the iPad, on the other hand, requires all that plus a heat gun or hairdryer and heavy-duty suction cups to remove the display without cracking it.

A higher repairability score makes the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 even more attractive to techies and others who prefer to service their own devices rather than relying on expensive warranties and lengthy repair times from device makers and retailers.

Unsurprising results

This shouldn't be especially surprising, since Apple's devices are notoriously difficult to deconstruct.

The Cupertino tech giant caused a stir in July when it bowed out of EPEAT's environmentally-friendly tech registry program, despite later re-entering due to the ensuing backlash.

The latest MacBook Pro - the one with the retina display - may even get bumped from EPEAT's list or downgraded regardless, since its batteries are glued in, making them difficult to remove.

Samsung's ongoing crusade

Samsung, on the other hand, was named one of the tech companies most willing to cooperate with China's Green Choice Initiative as part of the coalition's 2011 study into tech manufacturing's environmental impact on their country.

Samsung even released three phones made from corn-based plastics in 2008 and a Blue Earth phone made from recycled bottles in 2009, and signed up for O2's Eco Rating scheme in 2010.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1, which debuted recently in the U.S., may not feature solar panels for power like the Blue Earth did, but at least it's easy to take the big tablet apart.

Via iFixit