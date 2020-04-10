LG GX vs LG WX OLED: how does the new Gallery Series OLED compare?

The LG GX and LG WX OLED TVs may look pretty similar at first glance – and they are. With the same 4K OLED panel, matching HDR format support and identical processors, these two 2020 LG TVs have a huge amount in common, and it may be difficult to know exactly how to choose between them.

The GX, in particular, may be unfamiliar to many TV shoppers out there. That’s because the G Series (or ‘Gallery Series’) OLED range is new for 2020, taking the place left by last year’s LG E9 OLED, which never got a successor.

Thankfully, there are a few differentiators between the GX and WX. This handy comparison guide will take you through the relative pricing for each model, any difference in the display sizes available, as well as what to expect from a 2020 LG OLED in general.

You can skip to the audio section to find out the main thing that keeps these two sets apart. Otherwise, just scroll down to next section below.

Pricing (and model sizes)

Firstly, how much do the LG WX and LG GX cost?

Well, neither is cheap compared to others in the 2020 LG TV range. Prices for the GX start at $2,699 / £2,299 (around AU$4,500) for the 55-inch model, with a 65-inch version coming in April, and a 77-inch model expected in May.

The WX is available in a single 65-inch model, at £4,499 (around $5,600 / AU$9,200), which launched in April. Last year’s W9 model, however, will be getting a 77-inch size later this year for those of you needing (or wanting) a bigger display.

By comparison, the cheapest LG OLED available right now, the LG B9 (2019) is currently retailing for around half the cost of the GX.

These aren’t TVs you buy for their value, though they do offer something markedly different in terms of their form factors...

Is the Gallery Series GX a work of art, or an imitation? (Image credit: LG)

Design, audio and specs

The main difference between the LG GX and WX OLEDs has to do with their audio capabilities.

The gimmick for the W Series has traditionally been – as with 2019’s W9 model – the wall-mounted ‘wallpaper-thin’ TV panel, with a detached soundbar designed to live below the television screen.

This isn’t an ideal audio solution for everyone, though, especially if you already have a soundbar or surround sound setup and don’t want to pay unnecessarily for another. The benefits of a wall-mounted television also aren’t entirely felt if it comes with hardware you need to place on a counter anyway.

That’s where the GX comes in. The LG GX OLED is similarly a wall-mounted TV, but it comes with built-in speakers attached to the display itself. The GX isn’t quite as thin as the WX as a result, but it offers a neat all-in-one solution for those not wanting a separate soundbar along with their new LG screen. The GX’s speakers and WX’s soundbar even boast the same 60W output and 4.2 channel audio – though the former model deploys downward-firing audio, and the latter front-firing.

For comparison, the 55-inch GX protrudes just 5mm from the wall, while last year’s 65-inch W9 stuck out an even smaller 3.85mm.

Both the GX and WX use the same a9 Gen 3 processor – which is also used in this year’s LG CX OLED. The low-end BX model, however, will feature a less powerful a7 Gen 3 chip.

You’ll get the same updated-for-2020 version of LG’s winning webOS smart TV platform, too, which will be a boon on either set – along with the sleek Magic Remote. Both TVs support HDR10, dynamic Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos surround sound too, as well as Apple AirPlay 2 and the Google Assistant / Alexa smart assistants.

Not everyone liked the mandated soundbar of last year's W9 OLED (Image credit: LG)

LG GX vs LG WX: takeaway

The LG GX is a pleasing update that corrects the impracticalities of the WX’s design. It’s odd, then, that the GX isn’t a replacement for the W Series outright.

LG decided to discontinue its E Series instead – despite it offering a unique ‘floating’ glass display – and we can’t help but feel that the GX and WX are a bit too similar to really stand out from each other.

If you’re eyeing up the pair of them, though, it all boils down to this: get the GX for built-in audio and no trailing cables, or the WX for a thinner display and add-on soundbar. In all else, there’s really not much separating one from the other. Just remember that you’ll likely need a professional installer to get either one mounted properly in your living room.

