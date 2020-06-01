iPhone 12 range could soon enter production, but only certain models

The successor to the iPhone 11 (above) could be getting a step closer to launch

Apple might be about to start producing the iPhone 12, but a report suggests it will initially only produce two of the four rumored models.

That’s according to DigiTimes, which claims that the 6.1-inch standard iPhone 12 (rumored to be called the iPhone 12 Max), and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro will both enter mass production in July or August.

The report doesn’t say when the other rumored models (the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max) will enter production, but the two 6.1-inch models being built first doesn’t necessarily mean they will be available first.

Rather, production of these models may need to start earlier to have them ready at the same time as their siblings, as apparently they require touch modules that are outsourced from different companies to those doing the bulk of the screen construction.

Whereas the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models are said to use Samsung screens that have the touch sensor placed directly on the OLED panel, rather than requiring a separate, outsourced layer.

A delay is possible

We would of course take this rumor with a pinch of salt, especially as DigiTimes has a mixed track record, but we’d expect Apple to start mass producing the iPhone 12 range soon in any case.

And while this report doesn’t necessarily point to a delay in release or a staggered release, with different models hitting stores at different times, both have been rumored as possibilities, with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic causing disruption to Apple’s usual schedule.

Nothing is known for sure on that front yet though, and for now the usual month of September remains our best guess for at least the iPhone 12 announcement – whether or not you’ll actually be able to buy the phones then.

Why not load up on the best free iPhone apps?

Via MacRumors