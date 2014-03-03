You could've bought Instagram with the $1bn pledged on Kickstarter so far

Generous internet types have pledged over $1 billion to entrepreneurs, filmmakers and inventors on crowd-funding site Kickstarter.
That's the equivalent of an Instagram, 1.25 million iPhone 5S handsets or four Titanics (ship and film), but it's only 1/19th of a Whatsapp so, y'know, not really a big deal.
There's a lengthy infographic here, if you're into that kind of thing.
